Five more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

All over McDowell County and the rest of western North Carolina, people were lining up to fill up their tanks at the gas stations, sometimes blocking roads and intersections. The panic at the pumps comes after Colonial Pipeline reported a ransomware cyberattack had affected some of its systems. The company is based in Georgia and it delivers about 45% of the East Coast’s fuel supply. Colonial Pipeline shut down its operations as a precautionary measure. On Monday, the company said it was in the process of restarting some of its network and insisted that there was no fuel shortage, according to online sources.