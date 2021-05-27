Cancel
Mcdowell County, NC

Five more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

By From Staff Reports
McDowell News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday, the McDowell County Health Department reported five additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The latest report means McDowell now has a total number of 5,153 positive cases. There have been 45,475 tests conducted, 40,305 negative results and 17 tests are pending results. At the time of Thursday’s report, there were 24 individuals in quarantine, 5,052 out of quarantine and 77 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 4.8%, according to a news release.

Public HealthWRAL

Cooper: Office-return advice coming as NC virus mandates end

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said Monday that his administration is acting prudently before recommending when and how state employees should return to their offices, after doing away with most COVID-19 face covering and capacity mandates last week. Speaking to reporters at a bill-signing ceremony, Cooper again...
HealthPosted by
WRAL News

NC governor signs licensure bill for autism treatment

RALEIGH, N.C. — Supporters of children and adults with autism said legislation signed into law on Monday by Gov. Roy Cooper creating a licensing process for treatment specialists should expand services and rein in their costs. The bipartisan measure that Cooper signed at an outdoor Executive Mansion ceremony says behavior...
Marion, NCMcDowell News

Mayor Steve Little lifts mask mandate for Marion

Following the lead of the CDC and Gov. Roy Cooper's order, Marion Mayor Steve Little has rescinded his mayoral face mask mandate, which has been in effect since August of 2020. The decision to rescind the mayoral mandate came after Cooper’s 1:30 p.m. press conference, where the governor lifted maximum...
Restaurantswunc.org

NC, SC Restaurants Raise Wages, Offer Incentives Amid Worker Shortage

Restaurants across the Carolinas are struggling to find workers even as demand rebounds from a pandemic slowdown. The labor shortage has been persisting despite many restaurants boosting pay and offering financial incentives to potential workers. In North Carolina, restaurants are down about 70,000 workers — or about 17% of the...
Environmentecowatch.com

Hurricane Season Spurs Hog Waste Worries in North Carolina

As North Carolina heads into another hurricane season, some residents and organizations fear the stormy season will again flood communities with hog waste. The state's hog waste management works by funneling feces, urine, and blood from hog farms into massive open waste lagoons, which let off foul odors and methane gas. When the lagoons become full, the waste water is often sprayed onto fields as nutrients for crops. The waste, which contains harmful bacteria like E. coli or salmonella, can wash off into local waterways and cause groundwater contamination and fish kills.
Marion, NCMorganton News Herald

Land trust purchases property intended for greenway

MARION - The Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina purchased a 12.7-acre property on the Catawba River in McDowell County on May 5 for the purpose of adding onto Marion’s Catawba River Greenway. Once constructed, the trail will cross US 70 and connect the greenway to the McDowell County Catawba River...
Mcdowell County, NCMcDowell News

Public service runs deep with MTCC graduate

McDowell Tech and public service run deep in Capt. Sam Robinson’s veins. Friday night, Sam proved to be a touchstone for both of those pursuits as he graduated with both an Associate Degree in Emergency Management and an Associate Degree in Emergency Medical Services from McDowell Technical Community College. “The...
Marion, NCMcDowell News

Marion City Council to receive 2021-2022 budget on Tuesday

The Marion City Council will formally receive the budget for fiscal year 2021-22 during the regular meeting on Tuesday. The City Council will meet for the second time this month at 6 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall. Council members will recognize Annette Bryant, former owner of radio station WBRM. They...
Marion, NCMcDowell News

Free bucket garden kits available at Marion Tailgate Market

If you haven’t been to the Marion Tailgate Market, Tuesday is a good day to attend. The market is open from 3 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday. Fresh lettuce and onions, microgreens, quail and duck eggs and other early spring veggies. Take home fresh breads, herb breads, jams, jellies and sauces. For the sweet tooth, there will be fried pies. Come out and support your local farmer.
Marion, NCMcDowell News

Prisons honors Cindy Haynes as Top Programs Employee

Cindy Haynes has won the state prison system’s Programs Award. Haynes, program director at Marion Correctional Institution, accepted the award Thursday alongside other Prisons honorees in various categories. The ceremony coincided with national Correctional Officers and Correctional Employees Week. “She represents the best of our best from across the state,”...
Marion, NCMcDowell News

Fire burns home on Veterans Drive in Marion. Dog perishes in blaze.

A house on Veterans Drive in Marion is heavily damaged from a fire Wednesday night. At around 9:30 p.m., firefighters received a call about a fire in a brick house at 581 Veterans Drive above Mount Calvary Free Will Baptist Church. Firefighters from Marion, Sugar Hill/Montford Cove, Glenwood, Pleasant Gardens and Nebo departments responded to the blaze. Personnel from McDowell EMS and the Rescue Squad were there as well, according to Marion Fire Chief Ray McDaniel.
Mcdowell County, NCMcDowell News

Line 'em up: Talk of gas shortage leads to run on pumps

All over McDowell County and the rest of western North Carolina, people were lining up to fill up their tanks at the gas stations, sometimes blocking roads and intersections. The panic at the pumps comes after Colonial Pipeline reported a ransomware cyberattack had affected some of its systems. The company is based in Georgia and it delivers about 45% of the East Coast’s fuel supply. Colonial Pipeline shut down its operations as a precautionary measure. On Monday, the company said it was in the process of restarting some of its network and insisted that there was no fuel shortage, according to online sources.
Marion, NCMcDowell News

Torch run in Marion seeks to raise money for Special Olympics

On Wednesday morning, a special torch run will proceed through Marion to raise money for Special Olympics. The law enforcement torch run will start promptly at 10:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the Wells Fargo Bank in Marion. Officers from Marion Correctional Institution, local law enforcement, McDowell EMS and the BLET classes at McDowell Technical Community College will participate in this event. They will run carrying a torch down Main Street and Rutherford Road to the Hook and Anchor parking lot.