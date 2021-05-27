Ñädo Hill: The Sustenance of the Ñöñho Way of Life in San Ildefonso Tultepec, Mexico

The largest water body in Taiwan, Sun Moon Lake is a popular tourist attraction situated in the landlocked county of Nantou. The lake derives its name from its unique shape, with the western side in the shape of the moon and the eastern one resembling a sun. The lake, and the surrounding region, is a designated national scenic area in Taiwan and is known for their natural beauty. Numerous hiking trails in the surrounding region further add to the lake’s appeal among tourists. It is also known for the popular annual Swimming Carnival which has often been ranked among the top open water swims in the world. So, go ahead and explore the beauty and the exciting range of activities in and around Sun Moon Lake. Plan your stay by checking out the best hotels near Sun Moon Lake, Taiwan.