Ñädo Hill: The Sustenance of the Ñöñho Way of Life in San Ildefonso Tultepec, Mexico
The hill of Ñädo, or Ñädo as we call it in Hñöñho, is our most important natural space, for us, Ñöhño (Otomí) Peoples. The Hñöñho language is a variant of the Otomí language spoken in the southern part of Querétaro, Mexico. Ñado is a conserved natural area in central Mexico and is a mixed pine-oak forest belonging to the trans-Mexican volcanic belt and politically divided between the State of Mexico and Querétaro. Indigenous communities belonging to the Ñöhño (Otomí) culture live around the forest there. Thanks to their stewardship this natural area has been preserved to this day through Indigenous knowledge and practices which are rooted in the appreciation and use of natural elements as the most important aspect of life.www.culturalsurvival.org