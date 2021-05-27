A Tree Grows In Engel Park

Both Nelson Park and Nelson Sitting Park, located in the southwestern section of the Village, are in a densely developed neighborhood and are the two largest green spaces in the Village. They are easily accessible to the entire downtown neighborhood and are highly used for both organized and informal recreation. Nelson Park covers approximately 10 acres, while Nelson Sitting Park is about 3 acres. Both parks were severely lacking in trees and canopy cover. Over time, as trees died from age, disease, or storm damage, the parks gradually became deforested, which has resulted in little shade to provide relief from urban heat. The planting of trees in Nelson Park and Nelson Sitting Park will significantly enhance these parks’ aesthetics and biodiversity and improve the quality of life for Village residents, many of whom depend on parks to access outdoor recreation space.