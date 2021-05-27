Cancel
Politics

A Tree Grows In Engel Park

By Jerry Puffer
 8 days ago
A tree will be planted today (Thursday) in memory of Rita Christoferson. The tree will be planted at Engel Park at 2 o'clock this afternoon. Our Golden Triangle weather forecast looks perfect for the afternoon with partly cloudy skies & a predicted afternoon high temperature of 70.

