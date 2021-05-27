Cancel
Marion, NC

Report: Marion man accused of assaulting woman and child

By From staff reports
McDowell News
 11 days ago

Deputy D.J. Jones of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Phillip David Burleson, 24, address listed as Charles Williams Drive in Marion, with assault on a female and child abuse. On the morning of Saturday, May 22, Burleson and a female got into an argument at a home on Charles...

mcdowellnews.com
