MLB

Fantasy baseball prospect watch: Kansas City's infield of the future

By Eric Karabell
ESPN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrecocious rookie shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. made quite the Spring Training impression when he smacked three home runs and scored 10 runs in 14 games while dazzling defensively. Then, much to the dismay of eager fantasy baseball managers, he did not make the Kansas City Royals. How rude! Witt is currently plying his trade at Double-A Northwest Arkansas -- and he's not exactly thriving. The son of the former big-league pitcher is hitting .227 with three home runs and six stolen bases over 18 games and 86 plate appearances.

www.espn.com
