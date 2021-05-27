newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Data Security Company Dasera Raises $6 Million

pulse2.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleData security company Dasera recently announced that it has raised $6 million in a seed round of funding. These are the details. Data security company Dasera recently announced that it has raised $6 million in a seed round of funding to accelerate sales and product development. Including this funding round, the company has raised a total of $9 million.

pulse2.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Weatherford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Loss#Data Classification#Data Breach#Product Development#Market Development#Data Access#Market Access#Saama Capital#Uc Berkeley#Saas#Managing Partner#Sierra Ventures#Dlp#One Way Ventures#Sand Hill Angels#Cloud Data Stores#Sensitive Data#Cloud Architectures#Launch#Engineers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Data Security
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Market Data
Related
Businesspncguam.com

GCC working with telecom, data companies on IT boot camp

The Guam Community College is working with telecom and data companies on island for its first-ever the first Information Technology Boot Camp. GCC President Mary Okada says they are currently working with two companies — IT&E and Docomo — and she hopes to expand the program to others such as GTA, G4S, and Pacific Data Systems.
Businessbostonnews.net

Cloud Services Market Set to Register 10.8% CAGR During 2021-2026 | Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Oracle

Global Cloud Services Market Growth Status and Outlook 2021-2026. Cloud computing is the practice of sharing network of remote servers which are hosted on the internet to store, process, share, and manage data rather than on a local server or a personal computer. It specifically refers to a common storage space through which all the devices in the network can access data simultaneously. The use of cloud computing technology not only provides cost benefits but also makes data accessible to all devices in the network at any time and from any location.
Softwarenysenasdaqlive.com

Cloud Data Security Solution Market Technologies Overview, Global Share, Company Profiles, Business Opportunity and Forecast 2025

Global Cloud Data Security Solution market 2020 research report is a solitary tool that gives an in-depth scrutiny of different Cloud Data Security Solution market insights, opportunities, collateral approaches and various ways of making strong determinations. The Cloud Data Security Solution market CAGR rate might increase by significant percent over the forecast period 2020-2025. The Cloud Data Security Solution market report also focuses on divergent market orientations and developments, a variety of raw materials used in Cloud Data Security Solution industry, amplitudes and consistent change in the framework of Cloud Data Security Solution industry. After that, it highlights the precise scenario of the Cloud Data Security Solution market coupled with present market liability and safety responsibilities.
Marketsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Data science in the company: secure your early bird discount now!

In the Heise online conference on July 6th Participants can use a practical example project to learn how to master a data science project from the requirements to the management presentation. Starting with the correct formulation of a question, the conference processes the complete technical implementation of the project in practical lectures, including processing and presentation of the findings. In the end, participants will be able to apply the knowledge they have learned to their own projects and will know exactly where possible pitfalls lie and which best practices they have to implement in order to make data science projects a success.
Businesspulse2.com

Wearable Brain-Computer Interface Company MindPortal Raises $5 Million

MindPortal, the creators of the next personal computer that is a wearable non-invasive brain-computer interface, announced it raised a $5 million seed round of funding. These are the details. MindPortal — the creators of the next personal computer that is a wearable non-invasive brain-computer interface — announced recently that they...
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

Securiti for Workday enables organizations to protect employee and financial information

Securiti announced Securiti for Workday which enables Sensitive Data Intelligence driven Security, PrivacyOps, Governance and Compliance for sensitive employee and financial data in Workday. The company also announced a strategic investment from Workday Ventures. Securiti’s platform uniquely integrates Sensitive Data Intelligence with Data Security and PrivacyOps automation to allow organizations...
Softwarepulse2.com

Cryptography Lifecycle Management Company Cryptosense Raises $4.8 Million

Cryptosense, a cryptography lifecycle management platform, announced recently that they have raised $4.8 million. These are the details. Cryptosense — a cryptography lifecycle management platform — recently announced a $4.8 million funding round led by Amadeus Capital Partners with participation from BGV and Elaia Partners. And organizations that use Cryptosense to secure their cryptography include 1 of the 2 largest global software companies, 2 of the 3 largest credit card providers, and multiple global government agencies. And the funds will be used to hire senior-level staff across the product and engineering teams, develop the company’s partner program, and further expand the company’s operations across the U.S.
TechnologyForbes

Why Privacy-First Approach Is Critical For Data-Based Innovation?

Respecting and providing data security to users is one of the most critical steps to move forward in the age of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Data Science. These technologies use data to predict outcomes of different scenarios. But that data must be protected. Earning the trust of users with the finest data privacy and security will allow us to move forward, research, and innovate in this era.
Softwarethreatpost.com

HPE Fixes Critical Zero-Day in Server Management Software

The bug in HPE SIM makes it easy as pie for attackers to remotely trigger code, no user interaction necessary. Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has fixed a critical zero-day remote code execution (RCE) flaw in its HPE Systems Insight Manager (SIM) software for Windows that it originally disclosed in December.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

YellowBird Prepares To Soar - Oversubscribed To Secure $1.7 Million

PHOENIX, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- YellowBird, a nationwide gig economy marketplace that matches vetted Risk and Environmental, Health, and Safety (EHS) Professionals with businesses on-demand, is proud to announce its seed capital raise closing with an over subscription of $1.7 million. The investment will support the company's growth both internally with hiring and externally scaling markets across the country. Much of the proceeds will be invested into further development of its Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform. The seed funding round was represented by venture capital firms Ridge Peak Partners and Revelry Venture Partners and the convertible note financing raise comes as YellowBird scales to meet strong demand for freelance workers in insurance, construction, manufacturing, oil and gas, risk management, and other sectors.
Computersaithority.com

DoiT International Achieves AWS Partner Network Distinction for 100 Certifications

DoiT International (DoiT), a global multi-cloud software and managed service provider with deep expertise in Kubernetes, Machine Learning, and Big Data, announced that its cloud engineering team has collectively achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) Certification Distinctions for earning over 100 collective AWS Certifications. DoiT is also an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner. This APN Certification Distinction provides strong reassurance to customers worldwide that DoiT’s CloudOps engineers have validated their AWS expertise to design, deploy or operate applications and infrastructure on AWS.
Industrypulse2.com

Raw Material Supply Chain Platform Company Waybridge Raises $30 Million

Waybridge, a supply chain platform for raw materials, announced recently it raised $30 million in Series B funding. These are the details. Waybridge — a supply chain platform for raw materials — announced recently it raised $30 million in Series B funding co-led by Rucker Park Capital and Craft Ventures with participation from Venrock. Essentially, Waybridge solves fundamental inefficiencies in the supply chain, enabling clients to buy and sell commodities with less friction, have real-time visibility into their inventory, track shipments, and save time and money by turning many offline manual processes into automated digital processes. And the new funding round brings the company’s total funds raised to $40 million.
MarketsSentinel

Wireless Network Security Market (COVID-19) to Witness Astonishing Growth by Forecast 2021-2027 |Cisco Systems, Aruba Networks (HPE), Juniper Networks, Fortinet, Motorola Solutions (Zebra Technologies Corporation), etc

Wireless Network Security Market Report Coverage: Key Growth Factors & Challenges, Segmentation & Regional Outlook, Top Industry Trends & Opportunities, Competition Analysis, COVID-19 Impact Analysis & Projected Recovery, and Market Sizing & Forecast. Latest launched research on Global Wireless Network Security Market, it provides detailed analysis with presentable graphs, charts...
Softwareoilmanmagazine.com

ETRM & CTRM Software Selection in the Digital Era

Here are four tips to choosing the right ETRM or CTRM system to transform your business today and provide the agility to respond to the demands of the future. Trading and risk management can be some of the most exciting and intellectually engaging aspects of a modern energy business, and the opportunity to transform a company’s process and technology through an ETRM or CTRM system implementation is tantalizing. There’s almost always a strong entrepreneurial drive from the commercial organization to rapidly deploy a new system and start capturing additional enterprise value. That sense of urgency can sometimes lead to rushed or even rash decisions about technology resulting in higher implementation costs, expensive ongoing support, or even the inability to realize the original commercial benefits case.
Food & Drinkspulse2.com

Delivery Management Platform Cartwheel Secures $1 Million

Cartwheel, an on-demand delivery management platform for restaurants and retailers, announced recently that it raised $1 million in a seed round. These are the details. Cartwheel — an on-demand delivery management platform for restaurants and retailers — announced recently that it has raised a $1 million seed round led by TenOneTen Ventures with participation from Act One Ventures and Portillo’s Hot Dogs along with angel investment from additional restaurateurs. And the funds will be used for product development, partnership integrations, and team expansion.
Glendale, CASfvbj.com

Glendale-Based Cybersecurity Firm Britive Raises $10 Million

Britive Inc., a Glendale-based cloud cybersecurity company, has raised $10 million in Series A funding to continue to develop its security software, forge partnerships with cloud service providers and double the size of its workforce. The round was led by San Francisco-based venture capital firm Crosslink Capital Inc. with participation...