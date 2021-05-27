Data Security Company Dasera Raises $6 Million

PHOENIX, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- YellowBird, a nationwide gig economy marketplace that matches vetted Risk and Environmental, Health, and Safety (EHS) Professionals with businesses on-demand, is proud to announce its seed capital raise closing with an over subscription of $1.7 million. The investment will support the company's growth both internally with hiring and externally scaling markets across the country. Much of the proceeds will be invested into further development of its Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform. The seed funding round was represented by venture capital firms Ridge Peak Partners and Revelry Venture Partners and the convertible note financing raise comes as YellowBird scales to meet strong demand for freelance workers in insurance, construction, manufacturing, oil and gas, risk management, and other sectors.