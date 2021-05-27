State police

A woman was rescued early Sunday when a blaze broke out at her apartment building in Allentown. Allentown Fire Captain John Christopher said flames ignited just before 6 a.m. Sunday at the building housing three apartments at 36 N. 2nd St. The woman -- and the sole occupant inside the building -- was found unconscious on the first floor of a back apartment. She was taken to nearby Sacred Heart Hospital for treatment of burns to the arm and smoke inhalation, Christopher said.