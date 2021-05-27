newsbreak-logo
Lower Macungie Township, PA

State police

Times News
 3 days ago

Junior A. Nolasco-Reyes, 36, of Mohrsville, was arrested for alleged robbery of a motor vehicle, simple assault, theft of a motor vehicle, theft from a motor vehicle, fleeing or eluding a police officer and resisting arrest in an incident on North Krocks Road, Lower Macungfie Township, 8:14 p.m. May 20, according to Pennsylvania State Police Fogelsville. The vehicle stolen was a 2015 black Toyota sport utility vehicle. The theft from vehicle involved a Nissan sport utility vehicle.

