Regionwide striping project throughout southwestern and south-central Colorado to begin Monday

Durango Herald
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Colorado Department of Transportation, in partnership with Kolbe Striping Inc., will begin restriping work Monday throughout southwestern and south-central Colorado. This project involves striping over existing pavement markings on both asphalt and concrete pavement types; these new white and yellow markings will match existing pavement lines. Work is scheduled to be completed by late August.

www.durangoherald.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
