City of Palestine Announces Closings for Memorial Day

Dana Goolsby was born and raised in Grapeland, Texas and has worked in Palestine since she was 18. She became a full-time member of the community in 2009. Goolsby attended junior college in Lufkin, Texas at Angelina Junior College and then transferred back to Trinity Valley Community College (TVCC), where she completed the cosmetology course, and cosmetology instructor’s course. By age 22, Goolsby owned and operated her own business but after moving to Palestine, Goolsby decided to make a career change. Since 2010, Goolsby has worked in the travel and tourism industry as a writer, photographer, social media consultant, designer and marketing consultant. She has worked closely with the Texas Heritage Trails Program, Caddo Mounds State Historic Site, the Texas Theatre, and other entities to preserve and promote these unique, historical destinations. Her work has been published in and featured with Texas Highways Magazine, Texas Monthly, Southern Living, Texas Town & City, and other publications across the state. Goolsby officially fell in love with the community after a summer of volunteering at the Texas Theatre with her family in 2011. Since then, she has served on local boards and commissions and dedicated herself to serving the community that she loves. In 2018, Goolsby was elected to the Palestine City Council. In 2020, she was unopposed when she announced her bid for re-election, and the following year she announced her bid for mayor.