Palestine, TX

City of Palestine Announces Closings for Memorial Day

By STAFF REPORTS
Herald-Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Palestine has announced holiday closings for the upcoming Memorial Day Holiday. The following city offices and facilities will be closed Monday, May 31 and will resume normal business hours on Tuesday, June 1:. • City Hall, which includes Customer Service, Municipal Court, Finance, Development Services, Public Works,...

Palestine Herald-Press

