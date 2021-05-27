newsbreak-logo
[Deal] Andaseat's Jungle Gaming Chair is down to just $229 on Amazon

Cover picture for the articleSitting at a desk playing games all night on that rickety old office chair isn’t going to be the most comfortable experience you’ll have but we have a solution to this that won’t break the bank. The Jungle Gaming Chair from Andaseat with its premium bonded PVC leather finish, 90-160 degree reclining back, and its slick PU-covered casters is already reasonably priced at $289, but you now grab one for just $229 and save $60 in the process.

