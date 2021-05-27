Leopards, tigers and a Zoroastrian fire altar: X-ray imaging reveals secrets of Viking hoard
Experts have unlocked the secrets of a 1,000-year-old Viking age hoard discovered by a metal detectorist, which is set to go on public display on Saturday. The 10th-century hoard of more than 100 objects, including gold, silver, jewellery, a rare Anglo-Saxon cross and textiles, was found in a field in Dumfries and Galloway in 2014 and acquired by National Museums Scotland (NMS) in 2017.www.telegraph.co.uk