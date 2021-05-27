newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

Leopards, tigers and a Zoroastrian fire altar: X-ray imaging reveals secrets of Viking hoard

By Georgina Hayes
Telegraph
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExperts have unlocked the secrets of a 1,000-year-old Viking age hoard discovered by a metal detectorist, which is set to go on public display on Saturday. The 10th-century hoard of more than 100 objects, including gold, silver, jewellery, a rare Anglo-Saxon cross and textiles, was found in a field in Dumfries and Galloway in 2014 and acquired by National Museums Scotland (NMS) in 2017.

www.telegraph.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leopards#Vikings#Hidden Secrets#Museums#3d Models#National Museums Scotland#Nms#Carolingian#Zoroastrian Fire#X Ray Imaging#Objects#Silver Arms Rings#Central Asian Metalwork#Textiles#3d Models#Tigers#Public Display#Rare#Anglo Saxon Abbreviations#Painstaking Cleaning
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Gold
News Break
Science
News Break
Archaeology
Related
Public HealthBBC

Postcards: Londoners' lockdown secrets revealed

Stationery and design shop owner Eleanor Tattersfield sent out postcards asking people to reveal their lockdown secrets. So far she's received 1,200 responses and has been left amazed by the coronavirus confessions they have shared.
ScienceScience Daily

Synchrotron X-ray experiment reveals a small nudge with big consequences

QUT researchers have used experimental x-ray techniques at the Australian Synchrotron to gain fundamental insights into how gypsum dehydrates under pressure and the processes that create earthquakes. FULL STORY. QUT researchers have used experimental x-ray techniques at the Australian Synchrotron to gain fundamental insights into how gypsum dehydrates under pressure...
AnimalsTimberjay Newspapers

Wolf secrets revealed by popular videos

REGIONAL- There was a time when twins and triplets would be a big surprise for expectant parents, but sonograms and technology changed that forever. Now, technology is doing the same for what we know about wolves in the wild, as high-quality trail cameras are giving researchers with the Voyageurs Wolf Project surprising and captivating new insights into their summertime lives in the boreal forest.
Entertainmenttheartnewspaper.com

Viking-age treasure: new insights into life 1,000 years ago

This week: Viking-age treasures—what the medieval gold, silver, textiles and even dirt in a hoard found in 2014 in Scotland can tell us about the Viking age, its people, its art and its international networks. Ben Luke talks to the curator Martin Goldberg about the Galloway Hoard, which has just...
PhotographyColossal

Close-Up Portraits Reveal the Incredibly Diverse Characteristics of Individual Bees

Although busy hives filled with bumblebees tend to dominate mainstream imagery and conversations about bee populations, 90 percent of the insects are actually solitary creatures that prefer to live outside of a colony. This majority, which is comprised of tens of thousands of species, are also superior pollinators in comparison to their social counterparts because they’re polylectic, meaning they collect the sticky substance from multiple sources, making them even more crucial to maintaining crops and biodiversity.
Scienceledburyreporter.co.uk

Secrets of Viking-age hoard revealed as it goes on public display

Experts have unlocked fascinating secrets of a Viking-age hoard discovered by a metal detectorist which is set to go on public display. The 10th-century hoard of more than 100 objects, including gold, silver, jewellery, a rare Anglo-Saxon cross and textiles, was found in a field in Dumfries and Galloway in 2014 and acquired by National Museums Scotland (NMS) in 2017.
WildlifeNew Scientist

Rare video of giant squid reveals it stalks jellyfish in deep water

In the first footage of its kind, researchers captured video of a giant squid stalking an electronic decoy jellyfish (E-Jelly) before striking with lightning-quick speed. “It comes right in, shoots its arms out, [and] wraps its arms around the E-Jelly,” says Nathan Robinson at the Oceanographic Foundation in Valencia, Spain.
AnimalsSmirs Interior News

Rare yellow birds need wild roses to survive in British Columbia: researcher

A little yellow bird’s rescue from the brink of extinction in British Columbia hinges on an oft-overlooked wild flower in the province’s Okanagan region, according to one Canadian government researcher. The importance of local wild roses emerged over a nearly 20-year experiment concentrating on the yellow-breasted chat, a tiny bird...
ScienceThe Hill

'Fantastic' new technology finds secrets of human life from 100k years ago

Archaeologists successfully extracted DNA from the sediment on the dirt floor of a cave in Spain. Nuclear DNA identified multiple Neanderthals who occupied the cave more than 100,000 years ago. The new technology allows scientists to track the evolution of human ancestors. What’s a little dirt? Thanks to new technology,...
WildlifePhys.org

Development anomalies recorded for the first time in a rare tiger moth

The Menetries' tiger moth (Arctia menetriesii) is one of the rarest and most poorly studied Palaearctic moth species. Even though its adult individuals are large and brightly colored, they are difficult to spot, because they aren't attracted to light, they're not active at night, and they fly reluctantly. Currently, the species only inhabits two countries—Finland and the Russian Federation, and is included in the Red Lists of both, as Data Deficient in the former and Vulnerable in the latter.
DesignThe Guardian

Ai-Da the robot painter, Iranian epics and a gaze at God – the week in art

Enter the uncanny valley with this realistic humanoid robot who can draw “herself”. Is that art? So what is art? Plenty to think about. Read more. There’s enough beauty here to fill several exhibitions - but this trip through 5,000 years of cultural history works because of the sheer quality of the exhibits. An eye-opener. Read our five-star review.
U.K.BBC

Galloway Viking-age treasure hoard begins national tour

South Scotland reporter, BBC Scotland news website. It has come a long way, and possibly further than anybody thought. Ongoing research into the Galloway Viking-age hoard - unearthed in a south of Scotland field seven years ago - continues to surprise the experts. Amid painstaking restoration and conservation work, new...
WildlifePhys.org

Fossil of ancient squid eating a crustacean while being eaten by an ancient shark

A team of researchers has discovered a fossil they are describing as a leftover fall event in which one creature was in the process of eating another creature that was not consumed. In their paper published in the Swiss Journal of Palaeontology, the group describes the fossilized find and what it taught them about behavior between ancient cephalopods and vertebrate predators.
ScienceNature.com

Fast in-situ X-ray scattering reveals stress sensitivity of gypsum dehydration kinetics

The dehydration of gypsum to hemihydrate has been studied for decades because it is an important model reaction for understanding fluid-triggered earthquakes, and due to the global use of plaster of Paris in the construction industry. The dehydration kinetics of gypsum strongly depend on temperature and water vapour pressure. Here, we perform fast, time-resolved synchrotron X-ray scattering on natural alabaster samples, finding that a small elastic load accelerates the dehydration reaction significantly. The mechanical acceleration of the reaction consumes about 10,000 times less energy than that due to heating. We propose that this thermodynamically surprising finding is caused by geometry-energy interactions in the microstructure, which facilitate nucleation and growth of the new crystalline phase. Our results open research avenues on the fundamental thermo-mechanics of crystal hydrates and the interaction of stress and chemical reactions in crystalline solids with a wide range of implications, from understanding dehydration-triggered earthquakes to the energy-efficient design of calcination processes.
Medical & Biotechgeneticliteracyproject.org

9 archaeological finds that have reshaped our views of human evolution

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Here are nine of the most revealing discoveries that have changed our understanding of our early ancestors—and ourselves. …. 2. Prehistoric murals: Chiribiquete National Park, Colombia. Spanning eight...
Museumstheartnewspaper.com

Eerily life-like marble skull—hidden in plain sight in a German castle—was made by Bernini for the Pope, research reveals

A life-sized skull, skilfully sculpted of Carrara marble to look as realistic as possible, was for many years on show at Schloss Pillnitz, a palace south of Dresden. While scouting for art for a Caravaggio exhibition, the curator Claudia Kryza-Gersch decided it would be an ideal exhibit. She had it brought to the restoration workshop of the Dresden State Art Collections.
Wildlifescitechdaily.com

Embryos of Many Species Use Sound to Prepare for the Outside World – Hear Nile Crocodile Embryos Before Hatching

It’s well known that reptiles depend on temperature cues while in the egg to determine a hatchling’s sex. Now, researchers writing in the journal Trends in Ecology & Evolution on May 26 say that embryos of many different animal species also rely on acoustic signals in important ways. They call this phenomenon “acoustic developmental programming.”
WildlifeKESQ

Scientists discover new ‘chocolate frog’ in swamp

A team of Australian scientists has discovered a curious “chocolate frog” tree frog in the lowland rainforests of New Guinea. Tree frogs are known for their green skin — but due to its brown coloring, researchers named it “chocolate frog” — and the name stuck. “The closest known relative of...