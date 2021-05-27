Gene Ann Johnson

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleGene Ann Johnson, 95, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 23, 2021, at The Woodlands in the Meth-Wick Community in Cedar Rapids. Gene Ann was born on February 24, 1926, in Red Wing, Minnesota, the daughter of Victor and Beda Prink. After her mother’s sudden death when Gene Ann was 10, she was determined to turn the tragedy into an opportunity. She graduated from Cannon Falls High School at the age of 16 and immediately went to work to save money for her college education. Over the course of the next 13 years, she attended Gustavus Adolphus College, St. Cloud State Teachers College and the University of Minnesota, graduating with a Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education in 1955. She later earned a Master’s Degree in Library Administration at the University of Minnesota in 1957.

