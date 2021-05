Disney's live-action film Cruella has finally sashayed into theaters and onto streaming service Disney Plus. There's real punk rock energy in star Emma Stone's version of Cruella de Vil -- she breathes new life into the iconically evil villain. The film reveals Cruella's origin story and shows what she was like before the events of the classic tale The Hundred and One Dalmatians, which was originally published as a novel in 1956. It's been twice adapted for the silver screen: first as an animated film in 1961 and as a live-action movie with Glenn Close and Jeff Daniels in 1996.