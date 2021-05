Bay Area native 24kGoldn is having a breakout year with his smash hit “Mood,” which spent eight weeks atop the Billboard 100. After releasing his debut album El Dorado, 24kGoldn is putting his voice and talent to a new theme song created for his beloved six-time NBA Champion Golden State Warriors to anchor their new Beyond28 podcast. The track, titled “Warriors’ Freestyle,” will open the new, monthly podcast, which extends the conversation around Black History Month outside the confines of February to celebrate Black History year-round. “Warriors’ Freestyle” was written by 24kGoldn and production collective Audio Chateau, and was produced by Audio Chateau (Jared Gutstadt x Kinder). Listen to the track HERE.