Cloud Quality Management Company Qualio Raises $50 Million

Global Cloud Services Market Growth Status and Outlook 2021-2026. Cloud computing is the practice of sharing network of remote servers which are hosted on the internet to store, process, share, and manage data rather than on a local server or a personal computer. It specifically refers to a common storage space through which all the devices in the network can access data simultaneously. The use of cloud computing technology not only provides cost benefits but also makes data accessible to all devices in the network at any time and from any location.