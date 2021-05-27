Boise State Announces Full Stadium Attendance & 2021 Football Schedule

Boise State released their 2021 Football home schedule this morning, rounding out their full 2021 schedule. Of note, the Broncos will play 2 games at 10AM (MST) in 2021, both on the road, and both Nationally televised on CBS. The first at Utah State on September 25th, the second will be the final game of the season on November 26th at San Diego. Also, the Broncos first game of the year against Central Florida, long rumored to be moving from it's original date, has been confirmed to now be moved to Thursday September 2nd at 5PM. The highlight of the season will be Oklahoma State coming to the Blue for the first time on September 18th.