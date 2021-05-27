DU work to impact Alabama 20 traffic

A Decatur Utilities crew is scheduled to work along the shoulder of westbound Alabama 20 near SA Recycling on Tuesday.

The crew will install a private fire suppression line and an irrigation meter for a customer in the area. The work should be completed by June 16. They’re scheduled to start at 8 a.m. and end their work at 3 p.m. each day.

Drivers are asked to approach the work zone at a reduced speed. The posted speed limit in the work zone will be reduced to 40 mph.