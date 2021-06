Sterling weakens following reports the U.K. government is set to announce that its plan to fully ease England's lockdown on June 21 will be delayed by four weeks. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to confirm the delay at a news conference around 1700 GMT. "It is unlikely that the formal announcement of the delay will trigger any sharp currency movements, as it won't come as a shock," ActivTrades analyst Ricardo Evangelista says. "However, should Johnson surprise the markets by confirming the end of restriction on June 21, the pound would be likely to reverse this morning's losses." GBP/USD falls 0.2% to a one-month low of 1.4070, according to FactSet. EUR/GBP rises 0.2% to 0.8604.