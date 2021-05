Have you ever wondered, "How much do veterinarians make?" Veterinary medicine is a financially secure discipline, with an average salary that rises gradually with each year of practice, placing many veterinarians well over the national average. You must have a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree from a veterinary school and not just a bachelor's degree to be a registered veterinarian. Other factors affecting a veterinarian's salary range, in addition to years of experience, include the type of practice, geographic location of the animal hospital, and whether the DVM is a partner or an associate. Of course, not all places pay the same wage to veterinarians.