Gibson intends to seek AG position
LITTLE ROCK — Lifelong Arkansan and Little Rock lawyer Jesse Gibson has announced his intention to run for state attorney general subject to the Democratic Primary. Originally from Lead Hill, Gibson grew up in what began as a one-room house with outdoor plumbing. The son of teachers, Gibson said in his announcement video that education, team sports and school activities inspired him to get into law where he could fight for everyday people who needed a strong voice on their side.newtoncountytimes.com