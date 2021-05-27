Crispy Tofu Sisig
I’ve been dreaming about making Crispy Tofu Sisig after I made the non-crispy, but creamy Tofu Sisig. Don’t get me wrong. I don’t have anything against my first version of Tofu Sisig, but I am a person who can’t make up her mind. Maybe it’s the Libra in me – always indecisive. If you’d ask me which one between the Crispy Tofu Sisig and the creamy non-crispy one I’d prefer, expect me not to answer or just tell you “I don’t know.” The fact is, I love both of them, but I won’t answer you which one comes first.thenotsocreativecook.com