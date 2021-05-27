Stargrave Trooper Painting Tutorial #StargraveWeekOTT

‘The Adventures of Captain Sharde in the 25th and a half Century (for those lovers of Certain Cartoons) Kabooom!’. To say that the Galaxy had gone to the shit house was a bit of an understatement, even shit up to the neck would be better than this. The Fragile Economies of both Human And Alien worlds , had just had held together under the cost of the various border/Trade and which way up you should eat your egg wars that had fractured the galaxy both Human and Alien, what few worlds that hadn’t plunged themselves into years of debt, from the ruinous cost of Mercenaries in wars to stay alive , were unable to survive the extra pressure sudden and massive Bug Incursions of the early 25th centuries ( as measured by Earth). Whole worlds, civilisations and species pretty much were wiped out by the bugs, not helped by many of the major players in the galaxy using the threat to try and settle old scores ,