Lancaster, PA

Trees, property damaged at Long's Park due to severe weather

By Noel Elvin
Lancaster Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSevere thunderstorms that moved through Lancaster County on Wednesday night uprooted several trees and damaged property at Lancaster’s Long’s Park. About 80 trees were uprooted, snapped or partially damaged in some way, according to Ryan Hunter, Lancaster's manager of parks and public property. The storms rolled through the area at around 7:48 p.m. Wednesday.

Lancaster, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Lancaster County, PA
Lancaster County, PA
Government
City
Lancaster, PA
