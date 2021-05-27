Trees, property damaged at Long's Park due to severe weather

LANCASTER – City of Lancaster water customers are asked to voluntarily curtail water use beginning at 10 p.m. today, while the Bureau of Water repairs a leak in East Hempfield Township. During the repair, only one water plant will be operating, as the other plant and storage reservoir will be temporarily out of service. Repairs are expected to take about 8 hours overnight to perform, and will continue until about 6 a.m. tomorrow. Customers will not be without water, but water pressure will be lower than normal, especially areas in Manor, East Hempfield, Lancaster and Pequea Townships, and Millersville Borough. Activities like showering, dishwashing and laundry should take place before 10 p.m. today or after 6 a.m. tomorrow. While customers may experience lower water pressure and unpleasant tastes, odors, or colors overnight and into Saturday morning, water will remain safe to use.