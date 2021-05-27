newsbreak-logo
The Young And The Restless Spoilers For The Week of May 31: Harrison Locke’s Paternity Result Out! Ashland Is Distraught

Cover picture for the articleThe Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of May 31 reveals that Harrison’s paternity tests will be out this week. And when these results come out, they will alter a number of lives, as nothing will be the same anymore. More spoilers suggest that Mishael Morgan will be back on the soap opera this week. However, she isn’t the only one coming in. Who else is coming? What more will happen? Keep reading to find out all about it-

