Education

Five Peck Place Students Recognized with Superintendents Award

By Editorial
orangetownnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Scarpetti recognized five Peck Place Students with the Superintendents Award for demonstrating community service and service to others, academic achievement and leadership service to the school community. Congratulations!. Left to right: Enoch Liu, Kalina Duz, Shriya Garg, Mihael Baker and Mia Martire.

