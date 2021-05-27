Five Peck Place Students Recognized with Superintendents Award

Five teachers from West High School have been awarded the West High Exceptional Teacher Award for the influential impact they have had on their students. The West High Exceptional Teacher Award is presented to teachers who have demonstrated an extraordinary contribution to the preparation of students for life after graduation; including intellectual accomplishment, community contribution, social integration, and personal motivation. The award began when Richard and Diane Block, founders of the Richard L. and Diane M. Block Foundation, had an idea to recognize the high school teachers who made a difference in their lives. The award is reserved for West High School teachers—the school from which Richard and Diane’s children graduated. The Exceptional Teacher Award Fund was officially established in 2015 as a fully endowed fund with The Block Foundation.