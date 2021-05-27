newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orange, CT

Orange Resident Explores Haunted Opera House with Paranormal Team

By Editorial
orangetownnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Sunday, April 25th, a collaboration of Connecticut ghost hunters and paranormal pioneers explored The Ansonia Opera House. Built in 1869-1870, it is Connecticut’s oldest opera house. With a seating capacity of 900, it served as the Valley’s premier theater and public hall, and for sixty years was the area’s civic and social center, and a glorious entertainment venue. The hall was closed to mass public assemblies in 1979.

orangetownnews.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orange, CT
City
Ansonia, CT
City
Bridgeport, CT
Local
Connecticut Entertainment
Ansonia, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
Orange, CT
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Haunted House#Most Haunted#Opera Music#House Music#Public Theater#Beautiful Music#The Ansonia Opera House#Ct Pasts#Evp#Necrophonic#Sterling Opera House#Ansonia Armory#Paranormal Pioneers#Paranormal Explorers#Ghost Tours#Ghost Adventures#Connecticut Ghost Hunters#Supernatural Explorations#Supernatural Happenings#Demonic Spirits
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Related
Connecticut StateNBC Connecticut

Kings of Leon Tour Coming to Connecticut

COVID restrictions are lifting and live music is starting to return after venues were closed due to the pandemic and social distancing guidelines kept large groups from congregating. Kings of Leon announced its 2021 tour dates, which will include a stop in Bridgeport. The show will be at the Hartford...
Connecticut StateNew Haven Register

Brooklyn family comes back to CT shoreline

Madison, Conn. native Bill Carbone felt a “gravitational pull” towards New York City since he was a child. College took him to Boston, and graduate school brought him to Wesleyan University in Middletown, Conn., where he and his wife Amy Tate owned a house and started their family. But when...
sheltonherald.com

Avoid the crowds along these 25 secret hiking trails around CT

While popular state park hiking areas filled up fast during the pandemic, forcing the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection to close them, nearby land trusts and municipal open spaces sat relatively empty and unused. To enjoy our natural beauty without the crowds, skip the overused trails and visit these paths less traveled.
Connecticut StateStamford Advocate

Pandemic stories: Six New Yorkers on why they moved to Connecticut

Deciding to relocate to a new city or state is more than just a financial transaction or logistical matter — it's a personal, carefully-considered decision, according to these six former New York City residents. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Connecticut received a greater share of new arrivals than similar locales in...
Ansonia, CTNew Haven Independent

Ansonia’s Beloved Children’s Librarian Retires

ANSONIA — The city’s beloved children’s librarian recently closed the chapter on a more than 40-year career influencing countless kids on books, love and kindness. Janet Fitol, 60, retired last month from the Ansonia Public Library, the place she first began working at when she was just 16 years old.
Connecticut StatePosted by
i95 ROCK

Survivors: Connecticut’s Independent Pharmacies

Just before the pandemic hit, I took a ride into Manhattan to go see a concert. On the walk to the venue, I thought to myself, wow, Duane Reade/Walgreens must own 1/4 of New York City. It seemed that one of their pharmacies was on every corner. It's not that bad here in Connecticut, but you might have a hard time finding a pharmacy that isn't CVS, Rite Aid, or Walgreens.
Milford, CTtheorangetimes.com

Milford Banquet Facility Bought For Redevelopment

Orange-based Colonial Properties recently represented the buyer in the purchase of a waterfront property in Milford for $3.65 million. Tony Vitti of Colonial brokered the purchase of 72 Broadway from Livio Faustini. The property, with 10,000 square feet on 1.72 acres, was formerly Costa Azzurra restaurant and banquet facility. The property will be redeveloped into a new banquet facility and the owners plan to break ground immediately.
Derby, CTMiddletown Press

Derby aldermen unanimously approve George Floyd vigil

DERBY — The Valley NAACP will hold an evening vigil at the Derby Green on May 25, honoring the one-year anniversary of the murder of George Floyd. The city’s aldermen approved a request by the Valley NAACP to hold the vigil during its meeting last week. Gabriella Koc, a member...
New Haven County, CTEyewitness News

HOMETOWN SCRAMBLE: A New Haven County city

(WFSB) - Twenty Towns in Twenty Days heads to New Haven County on Thursday. The May 13 location was revealed during Eyewitness News This Morning's Hometown Scramble. Take a look at more 20 Towns in Twenty Days stories here.
Orange, CTMiddletown Press

Prime 16 in Orange to reopen with gourmet sandwich menu, new look

ORANGE — Prime 16 is famous for it’s gourmet burgers topped with creative ingredients such as smoked Gouda, maple bacon bourbon aioli, tobacco fried onions and sauces made from scratch. But the gastropub is banking on a new international chicken sandwich line — as well as a brighter look —...
Ansonia, CTNew Haven Independent

Letter: Ansonia Gov’t Is Stiff-Arming Neighbors Of Rock-Crushing Business

ANSONIA — There is a gross miscarriage of justice in Ansonia, and it is affecting hundreds of residents. On May 7, I was given the opportunity to meet with residents of my ward, the fifth ward, in regard to consistent and borderline unbearable disturbances due to unpermitted activities that are taking place at 16 Riverside Drive. After hearing their stories, seeing what is going on firsthand, and doing my own research, I could not believe that this was taking place.
New Haven County, CTNew Haven Register

Domestic Violence Crisis Center hosting 19th annual gala

The Domestic Violence Crisis Center is hosting its 19th annual Voices of Courage spring luncheon, May 20 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The virtual event will feature keynote speaker, Donna Ferrato, an award-winning photojournalist, author, domestic violence prevention activist, and feminist. Ferrato’s work was selected as one of Time magazine’s “100 Most Influential Images of All Time.”