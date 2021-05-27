Orange Resident Explores Haunted Opera House with Paranormal Team
On Sunday, April 25th, a collaboration of Connecticut ghost hunters and paranormal pioneers explored The Ansonia Opera House. Built in 1869-1870, it is Connecticut’s oldest opera house. With a seating capacity of 900, it served as the Valley’s premier theater and public hall, and for sixty years was the area’s civic and social center, and a glorious entertainment venue. The hall was closed to mass public assemblies in 1979.orangetownnews.com