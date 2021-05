EP GS Troop 447 has been working on earning the Bronze Service Award. They reached out to EP DPW's Donna McMahon to learn what can and cannot be recycled. After learning the city lost $29,000, they realized an immediate need to educate EP residents. "Don't put plastic bags in your blue bin. Recycle plastic bags in stores." The final part of this project required walking door to door throughout parts of East Providence to place educational tags on doors and talk to people. Here they are taking a rest after walking several miles.