Orange Home Damaged by Early Morning Fire

Orange Firefighters Make “Good Stop” As Fire Strikes Vacant House. A vacant home in Orange was damaged on the morning of May 5th by a fire that was quickly brought under control, despite presenting firefighters with some challenges. Orange volunteer firefighters were dispatched to 753 Mapleview Road around 6:50 a.m., according to Fire Chief Vaughan Dumas. On arrival, smoke was seen coming from the home’s roof and walls. Flames could be seen inside the single-story home.