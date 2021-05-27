newsbreak-logo
Orange Home Damaged by Early Morning Fire

By Editorial
orangetownnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrange Firefighters Make “Good Stop” As Fire Strikes Vacant House. A vacant home in Orange was damaged on the morning of May 5th by a fire that was quickly brought under control, despite presenting firefighters with some challenges. Orange volunteer firefighters were dispatched to 753 Mapleview Road around 6:50 a.m., according to Fire Chief Vaughan Dumas. On arrival, smoke was seen coming from the home’s roof and walls. Flames could be seen inside the single-story home.

