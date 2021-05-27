newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleThe Orange Conservation Commission will host a hike at The Ewen Preserve on June 5th starting at 10:00 am. Hikers will meet at the trailhead at 648 St. John’s Dr. in Orange. This hike will be part of Connecticut Trails Day where hosted hikes are being held throughout Connecticut on the same day. Trails Day is a two-day national event on the first weekend in June every year. It is a great time to pay tribute to all the wonderful trails our country has to offer. Trails and open spaces have become the places to escape to and enjoy when we need fresh air, a place to be inspired and to connect with our natural world.

