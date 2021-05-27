Wozniak Sued Over Namesake School
Steve Wozniak has been served with a $1 million copyright infringement suit over a programming boot camp that bears his name. In 2017, Wozniak launched Woz U, a series of courses that taught students how to code. The school was less MIT and more Trump University after reports of sub-par materials, including outdated, pre-recorded lectures, courses with unqualified instructors, and typos in course materials that made it impossible to code. A report in Apple Insider found that one course didn't even have a teacher.www.impomag.com