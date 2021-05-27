Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Wozniak Sued Over Namesake School

impomag.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteve Wozniak has been served with a $1 million copyright infringement suit over a programming boot camp that bears his name. In 2017, Wozniak launched Woz U, a series of courses that taught students how to code. The school was less MIT and more Trump University after reports of sub-par materials, including outdated, pre-recorded lectures, courses with unqualified instructors, and typos in course materials that made it impossible to code. A report in Apple Insider found that one course didn't even have a teacher.

www.impomag.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Wozniak
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Namesake#Copyright Infringement#Mit#Trump University#Mit#Apple Insider#Ip#Contract Lawsuit#Professor#Students#Unqualified Instructors#Technology Website Mockup#Courses#Boot Camp#Sub Par Materials
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Law
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
Technologyaithority.com

Endorsed by Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak, HUP.LIFE to launch HUP.MARKET

HUP.LIFE is proud to announce the June 15 fair launch of its $HUP Token on PancakeSwap and the development of HUP.MARKET. HUP.MARKET is the world’s first NFT marketplace for socially conscious artists and collectors to validate, protect and fully monetize their visual art NFTs—which includes licensing their works to third parties such as art galleries and live broadcasters — all through a framework that complies with international copyright and securities law.
Businessinvesting.com

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Partners With Blockstream

Square and Blockstream team up to build a solar-driven Bitcoin mining facility. Blockstream is providing the infrastructure and expertise to build the project. The Bitcoin mining facility will be built on Blockstream’s mining site in the U.S. Jack Dorsey, Twitter’s CEO and Square’s Chairman, teams up with Blockstream to build...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

After '420,' Dogecoin Community Observes '69' Day Today

After having observed April 20 as “Doge Day,” several Dogecoin (DOGE) fans are now observing June 9 as ‘69’ Day. What Happened: Doge fans on social media, colloquially referred to as the “Doge Army”, are once again aiming for the Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency’s price to touch the $0.69 level on Wednesday, the ninth day of the sixth month.
Public Healthmakeuseof.com

Is Bill Gates Trying to Chip You With COVID-19 Vaccines?

Vaccines are a hot topic – especially considering the events of the COVID-19 pandemic. While researchers worked hard to develop effective vaccines to combat the virus, many are reluctant to receive it. It is easy to see why some people have reservations about getting their vaccinations when you dive into the controversies surrounding it.
Businesslawstreetmedia.com

Amazon Sued Over Alexa Audio Recording

On Monday, a group of consumers brought a lawsuit against Amazon regarding “smart speakers” and other devices that use Amazon’s voice recording technology. The plaintiffs claimed that Amazon illegally obtained and saved audio recordings of nonconsenting parties under state laws in Massachusetts, California, New Hampshire, and Florida, and failed to make this clear to those who used its smart speakers or who were recorded during someone else’s use.
ComputersMac Observer

Dave Mark Joins for WWDC21 Day 1 Reactions — Mac Geek Gab 875

Guest Dave Mark joins John and Dave today to discuss, react, digest, and help explain the new things Apple announced at WWDC21’s Keynote and State of the Union this year. Listen as your two three favorite Apple geeks have a gab for the ages!. Download: MP3 Version | AAC Version.
Cell PhonesEntrepreneur

She sent her iPhone in for repair, her intimate photos were leaked, and Apple had to pay her millions of dollars

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. Imagine that your iPhone breaks down and you have it confidently repaired at an Apple Authorized Service Center. Days later, you discover to your horror that someone posted the intimate photos you kept on that smartphone on your Facebook wall. Just that happened to a young woman in the United States, who will now receive millions of dollars in damages from the company.
Technologynewsatw.com

WWDC 2021: 20+ improvements for enterprise pros

Apple’s WWDC 2021 announcements lacked the edge of last year’s Apple Silicon announcement, and the sad lack of MacBook Pro news is a tough pill to swallow for those hoping for new hardware. But there was plenty of interesting news for enterprise professionals using Macs, iPads, and/or iPhones. Here’s a...
Businessiclarified.com

Apple Updates Leadership Page With Memoji Avatars Ahead of WWDC

Apple has updated its leadership page replacing executive photos with memoji avatars ahead of WWDC. You can check out the memoji of Tim Cook, Eddy Cue, Craig Federighi, and others below. Apple is set to deliver its WWDC 2021 keynote at 10:00am PDT / 1:00pm EDT. You can check out...
Cell Phonesnordot.app

Apple doubles down on privacy in new iPhone software

San Francisco (AFP) - Apple on Monday said it is ramping up privacy and expanding features in new iPhone operating software to be released later this year. The Silicon Valley technology colossus opened its annual developers conference by teasing improvements to security, privacy and interoperability of its devices, even as the company remains under fire for its tight control of its App Store.
EconomyPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: A Farmer Heads to the Bank to Ask for a Loan

A farmer needed a loan to plant his annual crop of peanuts. With nowhere else to go, he went to the bank to request a loan but was devastated by the response he got. With the economy struggling, it was getting increasingly difficult for individuals and companies to secure loans for their personal needs or businesses.
POTUSThe Guardian

First Thing: ‘Teflon Don no more’ as legal threats mount against Trump

Donald Trump faces a growing legal threat as investigations gather pace – potentially posing significant obstacles to a 2024 presidential run. No longer shielded by claims of presidential protections, a series of increasingly grave legal issues – both criminal investigation and civil litigation – are mounting in court. The former...
MarketsPosted by
The Independent

Anonymous accuses Elon Musk of ‘destroying lives’ with cryptocurrency tweets

An individual claiming to represent the Anonymous hacking collective has accused billionaire Tesla owner Elon Musk of having liquidated dreams and “destroyed lives” with his tweets about cryptocurrencies.With just a few words, memes, emojis and likes, the world’s third-richest person has sent the value of cryptocurrencies both diving and soaring in recent months – notably with his jocular backing of dogecoin, followed more recently by sobering claims of concern over bitcoin’s environmental impact.In the latest turn of the saga, which has seen crypto investors’ fortunes rise and fall, the value of bitcoin dropped 7 per cent on Friday after Musk...