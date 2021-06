Well built, impeccable design – a must-have for upright bass players. We check over 130 million products every day for the best prices. The challenges of successfully replicating the complex sound of a double bass through a PA system or amplifier are substantial. Whether trying to coax an authentic tone out of a nasal-sounding piezo pickup, or struggling to be heard over a drummer, the double bass corner of the stage can be hard work in sonic terms. This is where EBS’s new preamp steps in.