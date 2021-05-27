“I Think He's Done An Exceptional Job”
Gene Smith, Ohio State University, Oral Roberts Golden Eagles, NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament. The last time Chris Holtmann’s team left the court, Ohio State hoops fans were incredulous at what they had just seen. Summit League champion Oral Roberts, which came into the NCAA tournament with a 16-10 record, proved too much to handle. In overtime, Max Abmas and Kevin Obanor pulled off a 75-72 upset, earning the Buckeyes an undesirable spot in March Madness history as only the ninth second-seeded team ever to lose to a 15 seed.www.chatsports.com