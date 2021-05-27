Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea Invites Guests Who “Give Back” to “Come Back”

In addition to its history, scenery, and beauty, Hawaii has much to offer. Also, Hawaii is home to many award-winning movies!. If you are considering moving to this island state, there are several unique facts to consider. First, Hawaiian Standard Time is its time zone. It is two hours behind Pacific time, which means it is five hours behind Eastern time. Despite Hawaii having eight major islands with population hubs, four counties make up the state. A colored flower represents each island, while each city has an elected council and a new mayor. Although the available resources are few, it is one of the few states where all the underground minerals belong to the state.