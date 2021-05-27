newsbreak-logo
Lahaina, HI

Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea Invites Guests Who "Give Back" to "Come Back"

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs part of a commitment to promoting responsible travel, Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea is asking guests to take a trip that gives back—to Maui and themselves. Today, the Resort announced a new “Mālama Hawaiʻi” volunteer experience that allows guests to discover Maui’s storied past through hands-on processing of historic artifacts and documents at Lahaina Restoration Foundation. The reward for participation: a USD 250 resort credit to be applied to their current stay and a gift certificate for a one-night luxury accommodation in an Ocean View Room for a future stay.

Hawaii State

Both A Restaurant And Art Gallery, Hawaii's Bamboo Restaurant Is An Underrated Day Trip Destination

Delicious food can be found throughout the Aloha State, but sometimes we want more than just a great meal. What sometimes makes a meal even better is the experience we get with it. Whether it’s the unique ambiance that comes with eating in a historic building, an activity like dancing, or local art adorning the walls, all these and more can be found at Bamboo Restaurant and Gallery on the Island of Hawaii.
Travel

Park Ranger Tips for Visiting Maui's Haleakalā National Park

The National Park Service and Haleakalā National Park provided tips from park rangers for people planning to visit the park for a memorable and safe experience. Put Safety First: To protect the health of the community and those who visit Haleakalā National Park, face masks are required in all buildings and facilities. Face masks should also be worn on trails and at overlooks when physical distancing cannot be maintained. Wash your hands, watch your distance and wear your mask.
Maui County, HI

COVID-19 at a Glance

• State Department of Health on Sunday reported 127 new cases statewide, including 103 on Oahu, 10 on Maui, three on Hawaii island, three on Molokai and eight Hawaii residents diagnosed out of state. • There have now been 33,761 cases statewide, including 25,863 on Oahu, 3,754 in Maui County...
Hawaii State
Just Go

Three Movies with the main filming locations in Hawaii

In addition to its history, scenery, and beauty, Hawaii has much to offer. Also, Hawaii is home to many award-winning movies!. If you are considering moving to this island state, there are several unique facts to consider. First, Hawaiian Standard Time is its time zone. It is two hours behind Pacific time, which means it is five hours behind Eastern time. Despite Hawaii having eight major islands with population hubs, four counties make up the state. A colored flower represents each island, while each city has an elected council and a new mayor. Although the available resources are few, it is one of the few states where all the underground minerals belong to the state.
Hawaii State

Hawaii reports 83 new COVID cases; no additional fatalities

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 83 new COVID cases on Monday, pushing the total number of cases in the state since the pandemic began to 33,834. There were no additional deaths. The death toll from the virus on Oahu stands at 492. Of the new cases, 62 were on...
Maui County, HI

Free Lanai Shopping Shuttle to Maui resumes

Maui Economic Opportunity’s Lanai Shopping Shuttle to Maui resumed Tuesday after a hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Funded through Maui County grants, MEO buses pick up residents, mostly seniors, from their homes, take them to Manele Harbor to board the Expeditions ferry to Lahaina. MEO buses meet them at Lahaina Small Boat Harbor and take them shopping on the west side before returning them to the harbor for the return trip.
Hawaii State

How Kona coffee became one of Hawaii's most recognizable products

Apart from pineapples and macadamia nuts, Kona coffee might be the most recognizable Hawaiian product to reach consumers on the mainland. Advertising campaigns in the 20th century seized on mainlanders’ fascination with the Hawaiian Islands, marketing the coffee as a novel delicacy. That popularity has lasted well into the present...
Kahului, HI

Shark bites kite foiler off Kanaha

A 35-year-old man was bitten by a shark late Saturday afternoon at Kanaha Beach Park in Kahului, according to Maui County. The man received 2- to 3-inch cuts to the back side of his upper leg and managed to make it back to shore on his own. He declined treatment.
Kaunakakai, HI
Kaunakakai News Alert

Live events coming up in Kaunakakai

1. Hawaii Real Estate Broker Prelicensing Live Class; 2. ANDREW MOLINA "EVOLV3" CD RELEASE PARTY // MAY 21 @ 7P; 3. 50 Shades of Blue: Goddess Retreat 1, MAUI, JANUARY 2022; 4. George Kahumoku, Jr. & The Slack Key Show Ohana; 5. Hawai'i Island Farm Tours - Honoka'a Honomu;
Hawaii State

Hawaii commercial fishers' catch down 15% in 2020

Hawaii’s commercial fishers caught 6 million pounds fewer pelagic species of fish and brought in $27 million less in revenue in 2020 — a product of the coronavirus pandemic, which crushed demand for fish. Read more. Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!. You're reading a premium story. Read the full...
Wailea, HI

Our Awesome Coronavirus-Era Vacation In Maui

I just wrapped up an incredible vacation in Maui with my family, and wanted to report back on that. We had an unforgettable time, and I think it’s the perfect vacation destination in this era, though I also wanted to share some things to look out for and consider before planning travel.
Hawaii State

'It's like being in prison:' Clermont couple forced to quarantine in Hawaii

Alayne and Milton Thompson thought they’d finally made it. They landed in Honolulu this past weekend to begin the honeymoon they’d dreamed of since marrying in 2019. They brought their negative COVID-19 test results with them, as Hawaii has some of the strictest COVID-19 requirements in the U.S. for travelers. They even took along their cards showing both had been fully vaccinated.