Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea Invites Guests Who “Give Back” to “Come Back”
As part of a commitment to promoting responsible travel, Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea is asking guests to take a trip that gives back—to Maui and themselves. Today, the Resort announced a new “Mālama Hawaiʻi” volunteer experience that allows guests to discover Maui’s storied past through hands-on processing of historic artifacts and documents at Lahaina Restoration Foundation. The reward for participation: a USD 250 resort credit to be applied to their current stay and a gift certificate for a one-night luxury accommodation in an Ocean View Room for a future stay.mauinow.com