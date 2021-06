The start of a new month signals changes at the Goodwin Senior Center in Wellman. For the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic the center is hosting daily activities as of Tuesday. They are now open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for coffee, exercising and dining. Meals are $7 and available Monday through Friday for dine-in, carry-out or delivery within Wellman City limits. Residents are asked to call 319-646-2711 before 9 a.m. the day before to place a meal order. Monthly menus and meal punch cards are available at the Goodwin Senior Center on Main Street in Wellman and at Wellman City Hall.