The F-150 Lightning may be the biggest, baddest electric truck Ford Motor Co. has ever produced. But it isn't the first. That honor belongs to the electric Ford Ranger, a plucky little truck with an outsize reputation. Its birth and near-death more than 20 years ago have become the stuff of legend among gearheads — a mythology made more potent by its rarity. As few as 100 could be left in existence.