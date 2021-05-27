365 Days of Texas True Crime: Lucas

Although it was in the news last week I wanted to wait and see if more information would come out soon after. I’m talking about the remains of an infant that were found in Brady Lake on Friday, May 7th. If there was an unfortunate situation involving some sort of kidnapping ect… I figured someone would come forward pretty quick and I didn’t want to be disrespectful by writing something that might give the impression that I was making assumptions or putting any kind of blame anywhere without knowing more about the situation. I still don’t know much about the situation, as is the case with most of the general public, and I still do not plan on making any assumptions. I just wanted to relay the information that was released by the Chief of the Brady Police Department, Steve Thomas, and ask that anyone, anywhere with any information, please, contact the Brady Police Department at (325) 597-2121.