Another perfect May day with very seasonal weather. That translates in to coastal fog and mild to warm inland sunshine! We expect another great day on Sunday as high pressure builds slightly across the West Coast. This will help to warm things up inland while coastal areas continue to remain on cruise control with the marine layer being the dominant weather maker. Look for more fog on early Sunday with clearing to the beaches by the afternoon. Highs will be once again in the 60's and low 70's near the coast and much warmer inland!