Dominic Cummings evidence: five key questions that must be investigated

Birmingham Star
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn seven hours of testimony to MPs, Dominic Cummings, former ally of Boris Johnson, gave a scathing report on the government's handling of the pandemic. He directed much of the blame on Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Health Secretary Matt Hancock. With so much detail emerging on the events of 2020, there were calls for an immediate public inquiry into the government's COVID-19 response to begin immediately, rather than launching one in spring 2022 as currently planned. Lessons need to be learnt urgently and put into practice as soon as possible, both to improve the UK's ongoing response to COVID-19 and to avoid similar errors in future emergencies.

