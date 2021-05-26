Cancel
Alvaton, KY

Robert Kenneth 'Rob' Baas, Jr.

Bowling Green Daily News
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlvaton, KY - It is with profound sadness and much love that we mourn the loss of Rob Baas, of Alvaton, on November 28, 2020 at the age of 46. Rob graduated from Warren Central and attended Western Kentucky University. He graduated with honors, earning degrees in computer science and economics. He established a career as an independent programmer, assisting companies across the nation. Rob was passionate about cooking with fire and enjoyed working with Steven Raichlen on several projects. An avid motorcyclist, he chronicled his love of grilling, local eateries and adventurous bike rides on "countrysidefoodrides.blogspot.com."

www.bgdailynews.com
Alvaton, KY
Kentucky Obituaries
Steven Raichlen
