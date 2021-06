Man, if K-netizens collectively deserve to be punched in the face this instance would merit it. After My Roommate is a Gumiho premiered last week on tvN, K-netizens started to speculate and discuss that female lead Hyeri and her former Answer Me 1988 costar and real life boyfriend Ryu Jun Yeol must’ve broken up because she’s too friendly with Roomie male lead Jang Ki Yong. Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol have been dating for nearly 5 years and are a super low key couple, they don’t flaunt their relationship but remain professional and considerate in how hard they work in their professional matters. That Hyeri is promoting Roomie with such enthusiasm and has great onscreen chemistry and offscreen friendly camaraderie with Jang Ki Yong and is used against her just roils my stomach. If she and Ryu Jun Yeol have/will break up, then so be it. But stop with the speculation and negativity without any basis other than “two costars enjoy working together”. And for that matter, recently Ryu Jun Yeol and Hyeri were spotted on a date in Seoul so that puts the kibosh on the breakup rumor. Grrrr, I’m so protective of my Jungdog and Deok Sun babies even if I’m a billion percent Team Taek in the drama lol.