Many people in the world are less fortunate than us. Despite being able to fulfill our basic needs, we often have a desire to have more material things. However, there are a few among us who believe in extending a helping hand to the needy in the community around us. Several vulnerable women and families find it difficult to carry the expenses of caring for their newborn babies and even abandoned kids. The pandemic has taught the world to be helpful to all and that is precisely what a few brands like Baby Bless have been doing.