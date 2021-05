Abu Dhabi, UAE: NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) researchers have developed a special noncontact multi-physics probe (NMP) that enables them to collect cytoplasmic samples from single tumor cells without disrupting their spatial configurations in the original tissue. The tiny tool can also be used to introduce foreign materials to selected cells within the tissue to alter their genetic makeup. As a result, the NMP will facilitate advanced studies that could improve the current understanding of the basic building blocks of diseases, including cancer and Alzheimers, and lead to the development of new therapies. Moreover, this could lead to a powerful tool in the field of stem cell biology and reprogramming.