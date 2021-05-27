Arrival process will support travel recovery efforts

The sun is shining, the days are longer, and we are all excited to get outside and explore all of the beautiful places that make North Idaho so great! Did you know that the first week of May is National Travel and Tourism Week? National Travel and Tourism Week was first celebrated in May 1983, as President Ronald Reagan signed a Proclamation urging all citizens to observe the week. It is a time when travel and tourism professionals across the country unite to celebrate the value that it holds for our economy, businesses and well-being.