Arrival process will support travel recovery efforts
U.S. Customs and Border Protection is introducing Simplified Arrival at multiple pedestrian border crossings within the El Paso Field Office area of operations. Simplified Arrival is an enhanced international arrival process that uses biometric facial comparison technology to automate the manual document checks that are already required for admission into the U.S. This process provides travelers with a secure, touchless travel experience while fulfilling a Congressional mandate to biometrically record the entry and exit of non-U.S. citizens.www.fortstocktonpioneer.com