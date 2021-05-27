newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Arrival process will support travel recovery efforts

fortstocktonpioneer.com
 2 days ago

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is introducing Simplified Arrival at multiple pedestrian border crossings within the El Paso Field Office area of operations. Simplified Arrival is an enhanced international arrival process that uses biometric facial comparison technology to automate the manual document checks that are already required for admission into the U.S. This process provides travelers with a secure, touchless travel experience while fulfilling a Congressional mandate to biometrically record the entry and exit of non-U.S. citizens.

www.fortstocktonpioneer.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Document#U S Travel#Time Travel#Travel Time#Travelers#Congressional#Presidio#Simplified Arrival#Homeland Security System#Biometrics#Vehicles#Border Crossings#Non U S Citizens#Inspection#Cbp Officers#Fiscal Year#Government Holdings#Law#El Paso#Admission
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Travel Restrictions
News Break
International Travel
News Break
Politics
News Break
Travel
News Break
Cars
Related
WorldFlorida Star

Strong Support For International Travel: Australian Report

SYDNEY — Australians want to see a phased reopening of international borders but remain concerned about the risk of state border closures disrupting domestic travel. They are two of the findings from new research commissioned by the Australian Airports Association, as debate rages about the management of borders. The survey of 500 travelers found 68 percent supported international travel resuming in a […]
Travelbusinessjournalnorthidaho.com

Supporting travel and tourism

The sun is shining, the days are longer, and we are all excited to get outside and explore all of the beautiful places that make North Idaho so great! Did you know that the first week of May is National Travel and Tourism Week? National Travel and Tourism Week was first celebrated in May 1983, as President Ronald Reagan signed a Proclamation urging all citizens to observe the week. It is a time when travel and tourism professionals across the country unite to celebrate the value that it holds for our economy, businesses and well-being.
Travelwebintravel.com

IATA supports unrestricted access to travel for vaccinated travellers

ACCEPTING vaccinated travellers should be best practice to reopen borders, said the International Air Transport Association. In cases where vaccination was not possible access to quarantine-free travel should be provided through Covid-19 testing strategies based on widely available, free-of-charge tests, it added. The latest data collected by IATA, including its...
Maui County, HILynchburg News and Advance

Vaccinated travelers to Maui exempt from post-arrival test

WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — County officials in Maui are reminding travelers that they must provide COVID-19 vaccination documentation to be exempted from the testing requirement upon arriving on the island. Maui County began requiring all trans-Pacific travelers participating in the Safe Travels program to take an additional rapid COVID-19 test...
TravelAviation International News

Travel Restriction Relaxation Pivotal to Bizav Recovery in Europe

Europe’s business aviation activity so far is lagging behind the recovery pace witnessed in other regions, specifically compared to North America, but the gap is likely to narrow in the second half of this year, analysts predict. “What we typically see is that Europe is a couple of months behind...
ImmigrationOlympian

U.S.-Canada border rules ‘likely to change’ June 22, but no official word yet

Although there has been no official announcement yet, it appears some momentum is building to at least partially reopening the U.S.-Canada border next month. Citing an unnamed source, the All Point Bulletin newspaper in Point Roberts posted an article on Tuesday, May 25, that the U.S. intends to open its side of the land border without restrictions on Tuesday, June 22. The newspaper said the source told this to Blaine immigration attorney Len Saunders; the newspaper also reported that Saunders confirmed the statement with a separate ranking U.S. Customs Border Protection officer.
Travelwebintravel.com

Survey: Collaboration and cooperation needed to kickstart travel recovery

BOOKING.COM, in its latest research conducted among 3,000+ accommodation partners in 20 countries, revealed what support is needed to get travel back on its feet. The survey also looked at what preparations properties worldwide are making to welcome back guests once it is safe for them to travel again. Refined...
U.S. Politicsmilwaukeesun.com

US bans seafood from China's fishing company

Washington DC [US], May 28 (ANI): The US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has imposed an import ban on seafood from the Chinese Dalian Fishing Company because of their use of forced labor, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said on Friday. "Today, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas announced...
Brownsville, TXtexasborderbusiness.com

U.S.-Mexico Binational Leaders Call on DHS to Lift Border Travel Restrictions

BROWNSVILLE, Texas – The Texas Border Coalition (TBC) has joined more than two dozen U.S.-Mexico binational leaders in urging the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to lift restrictions that limit non-essential travel at the U.S., Mexico, and Canada borders. In a letter to DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayoraks, border leaders...
U.S. PoliticsLake Geneva Regional News

Mayorkas boost mask mandate ahead of travel season

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas emphasizes the federal mask mandate ahead of the busy summer travel season - a CDC order which applies to those traveling into, within or out of the United States.
Congress & CourtsSoutheast Missourian

Congressman tours southern border, says policies 'crazy'

The 8th District's congressman termed federal policy at the U.S. southern border "crazy," after visiting with Border Patrol agents in California and Arizona last week. U.S. Rep. Jason Smith said he was among about a dozen members of Congress who toured the area to see firsthand immigration conditions on the ground.