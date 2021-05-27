Michigan, Ohio, Pacific propane gas associations offering rebates

When the dust cleared after the Missouri House of Representatives’ regular session ended on May 14, only 40 of the 1,559 bills that had been proposed were passed. The legislation state Rep. Becky Ruth (R-Festus) proposed to phase in a gas tax increase, but with the chance to file for a rebate of the additional taxes paid, wasn’t one of the bills that passed, but another one that put forth a similar idea was approved by both the House and Senate and is now on Gov. Mike Parson’s desk awaiting a signature to become law.