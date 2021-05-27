Revisiting Elite True Freshman Production in Ohio State Lore As the 2021 Crop Looks to Make an Impact
Once upon a time, dating back to the early 1970s, true freshmen weren't even eligible to play Division I college football. Things changed in 1972 and of course that worked out well for Woody Hayes and Ohio State as Archie Griffin exploded onto the college football scene, leading the Buckeyes in rushing (867 yards) during a 9-2 season featuring a win over Michigan and a shared conference title.www.chatsports.com