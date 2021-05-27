Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florence, OR

Local agents say high real-estate prices not a “bubble”; COVID-19 Info; Public against Dash 2 amendment to Senate Bill 137s PPP loans

By George Henry
kcfmradio.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal agents say high real-estate prices not a “bubble”. Buyers looking for “entry-level” houses in Florence know that inventory is low and demand is high. Prices, says Andy Johnson of Coldwell Banker, are up over 10 percent from last year. Florence follows a nationwide housing shortage trend, and Johnson says that locally we’re facing one of the biggest shortages since the 80s. But, he says, he doesn’t think there will be a sudden drop in prices: “I wouldn’t call it a bubble… though there will certainly be a leveling of prices at some point with more inventory. What Florence needs is apartments—multifamily infill to help with the rental shortage along with new entry level housing. 25 years ago in Coastal Highlands,” he says, “you could get an 1120 square foot house for $89.9. The same house today would cost 350-450 thousand.” This is now the going price of a “starter” home in Florence. But, Johnson says, it’s not a one-size fits all easy answer. A combination of land cost, inventory shortage and building costs all affect the price of housing. And all of that trickles down to the price of a home.

kcfmradio.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oregon State
Oregon Real Estate
City
Florence, OR
Local
Oregon Business
Lane County, OR
Business
County
Lane County, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Bill#Amends#Covid 19#Covid 19 Info#Coldwell Banker#Ppp Loans#Oregon Pacific Bank#Florence Businesses
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
PPP
News Break
SBA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Senate
News Break
Housing
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
AccidentsPosted by
Reuters

Fifty-one people unaccounted for in Florida building collapse -officials

June 24 (Reuters) - Hundreds of fire and rescue workers scoured through tons of rubble on Thursday after a 12-story oceanfront residential building partially collapsed in southern Florida, with at least one person dead and 51 still unaccounted for, officials said. Sally Heyman, a Miami-Dade County Commissioner, said officials have...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

"We have a deal": Biden announces bipartisan compromise on infrastructure

President Joe Biden threw his support behind an infrastructure proposal negotiated by a bipartisan group of senators, boosting momentum for the deal even as congressional leadership also presses forward with a larger bill addressing the more ambitious aspects of the president's agenda. "We have a deal," Mr. Biden told reporters...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hill

Britney Spears case casts harsh light on conservatorships

Britney Spears's cries for help in court have cast a critical light on conservatorships, as the public has become both more aware and more sensitive to mental health struggles. But her explosive claims Wednesday have also reignited a national conversation on freedom, dignity and how much is too much when it comes to legal intervention.