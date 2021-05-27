Local agents say high real-estate prices not a “bubble”; COVID-19 Info; Public against Dash 2 amendment to Senate Bill 137s PPP loans

Local agents say high real-estate prices not a “bubble”. Buyers looking for “entry-level” houses in Florence know that inventory is low and demand is high. Prices, says Andy Johnson of Coldwell Banker, are up over 10 percent from last year. Florence follows a nationwide housing shortage trend, and Johnson says that locally we’re facing one of the biggest shortages since the 80s. But, he says, he doesn’t think there will be a sudden drop in prices: “I wouldn’t call it a bubble… though there will certainly be a leveling of prices at some point with more inventory. What Florence needs is apartments—multifamily infill to help with the rental shortage along with new entry level housing. 25 years ago in Coastal Highlands,” he says, “you could get an 1120 square foot house for $89.9. The same house today would cost 350-450 thousand.” This is now the going price of a “starter” home in Florence. But, Johnson says, it’s not a one-size fits all easy answer. A combination of land cost, inventory shortage and building costs all affect the price of housing. And all of that trickles down to the price of a home.