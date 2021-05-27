Religiosity ‘buffers’ some pandemic-related stresses, survey suggests

This week’s question comes from Lenora: Before COVID-19 hit, I felt extremely stressed out at work and pushed to my limits emotionally, to the extent that I believed I might have an anxiety disorder. I regularly experienced panic attacks, feelings of dread and trouble concentrating, but never spoke to a medical professional about it. Unfortunately, working from home during the pandemic presented its own challenges. I have had anxiety around the virus itself, plus juggling a high-pressure job while caring for two young children attending school on Zoom. I think my symptoms are worse now than before the pandemic. I worry about how I will readjust once I am asked to physically return to the office and how my anxiety will affect my performance. Do I have any options that might ease my return to work?