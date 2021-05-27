Meet Mike Snyder, PLU’s New Director of Athletics and Recreation

Wade Webber and his Tacoma Defiance played with fans in the seats at Cheney Stadium for the first time in over a year when San Diego Loyal came to town Thursday evening. A 3-1 win for the Baymen was a great result and a welcome treat for the 1,222 in attendance, as well as those who tuned in on ESPN+, and could prove to be an early indication of the changes happening in Tacoma under the guidance of the man whose players call “Profe.”