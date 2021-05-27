Meet Mike Snyder, PLU’s New Director of Athletics and Recreation
Pacific Lutheran University and President Allan Belton are excited to announce Mike Snyder as the new Director of Athletics and Recreation, following a national search. “I’m thrilled to welcome Mike to the Lute family,” said Belton. “He brings proven experience and an exciting vision for PLU athletics and recreation that will build on tradition, focus on the student experience, and elevate the national profile of Lute athletics. Mike was the overwhelming choice of the hiring committee made up of students, staff, faculty, and alumni.”thesubtimes.com