Williamstown students rewarded for volunteerism

Williamstown High School seniors Hannah Towers and Alexander Le have been recognized for their volunteerism with the Hoffman DiMuzio Gift of the Heart Community Scholarship. The $1,000 award, presented last month, was created in 2015 by Hoffman DiMuzio, a law firm with offices in Gloucester, Cumberland and Salem counties. Its Gift of the Heart Community Scholarship Foundation recognizes students who have shown a passion for others throughout their community.