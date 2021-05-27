City reopens Seminary Street

Seminary Street will be reopening today in Danville. Jennifer Bailey | Commercial-News

DANVILLE — The City of Danville announces that Seminary Street from Collett to Washington streets will reopen starting at noon Thursday, May 27.

The north sidewalk at the railroad overpass on Seminary Street east of Junction Street will remain closed to pedestrian traffic until further notice. The north sidewalk will have barricade fencing with signage and all pedestrians should use the south side sidewalk through this area.

Seminary Street at the railroad overpass has been closed since April 12.

Norfolk Southern and CSX railroads were to make repairs to the timber areas, in which rock had fallen.

According to Norfolk Southern, the bridge has been inspected and found to be structurally sound. The debris is ballast from the track bed above falling through an open seam in the timber decking.